Olena Onishchenko


2025-11-30 08:06:28
  • Senior Lecturer in Finance, University of Otago
Olena is a Senior Lecturer at the University of Otago, specializing in empirical research on capital markets with a focus on cryptocurrencies and short selling.

Her research examines how the actions of short sellers interact with market frictions to influence real economic activity and asset price formation. Her work has been published in the European Journal of Finance, Journal of Behavioral Finance, and Journal of Behavioral and Experimental Finance, and has been cited by the New Zealand Herald.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Finance, University of Otago
Education
  • 2011 Poltava National Technical University, PhD in Economics

