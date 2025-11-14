Coinbase Ventures-Backed Supra Offers $1M Bounty To Beat Its Parallel EVM Execution Engine

Supra, the first Layer-1 blockchain built for Automatic DeFi (AutoFi) via full vertical integration, is proud to announce an expansion of its SupraEVM Beta Bounty. CEO and Co-Founder Joshua Tobkin has committed up to $1 million worth of his own $SUPRA tokens as a personal bounty to any developer or research team that can demonstrate a faster, verifiably correct EVM-parallel execution engine than SupraBTM, the core execution engine powering SupraEVM.

The personal bounty, touted as the SupraEVM Speed Challenge, is offered in addition to an ongoing $40,000 USDC performance-based reward offered by the foundation. To date, no participating team has surpassed the benchmarks established by SupraBTM, which remains the top performer in public tests against all known EVM-parallel solutions, including Monad, one of the more optimized projects in the high-performance EVM space.

Addressing the Core Bottleneck in Blockchain Scalability

While consensus protocols, data availability layers, and oracle infrastructure have all seen significant improvements in recent years, transaction execution remains a limiting factor for scaling decentralized applications. Safe and deterministic parallel execution within the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) is particularly challenging, yet essential for enabling low-latency DeFi, real-time games, and AI-driven autonomous agents.

SupraEVM, powered by SupraBTM (Block Transactional Memory), addresses this challenge with a conflict-specification aware architecture that reduces overhead, anticipates transaction collisions, and schedules execution based on statically analyzed dependency graphs.

Benchmark Results: Superior Performance Over Monad

SupraBTM has been benchmarked on 10,000 Ethereum mainnet blocks and tested head-to-head against Monad's 2-Phase Execution (2PE) approach using identical commodity hardware (16-core AMD 4564P CPU with 192 GB RAM).

Results showed SupraBTM delivering:



1.5 to 1.7 times higher throughput than Monad across various workloads

~4 to 7 times speedup over traditional sequential EVM execution Consistent performance under high-conflict conditions typical in DeFi and arbitrage use cases

The engine's design avoids the need for speculative execution and frequent rollbacks, instead relying on a deterministic scheduling model that is adaptable across varying thread configurations.

Challenge Guidelines and Structure

The $1 million token commitment is available to developers or research teams who can produce a faster EVM execution engine under defined test conditions. Entries must be open source, verifiable, and reproducible.

The full criteria include:



Processing at least 100,000 consecutive Ethereum mainnet blocks

Executing on commodity hardware with no more than 16 CPU cores

Achieving at least a 15 percent performance improvement across 4, 8, and 16 thread configurations

Publishing benchmark results publicly and submitting to community and independent verification Code must be released under an open-source license and remain accessible for audit

Participants may choose to claim the reward directly, or engage further with Supra's engineering organization to collaborate. Token rewards are from Tobkin's personal allocation, unlocking in 2027 and vesting over two years. The prize is independent of Supra's core operations or treasury.

For full technical documentation, rules, and binaries for the SupraEVM Beta Bounty, users can visit the bounty's dedicated docs page, with in-depth details of the $1M SupraEVM Speed Challenge available on its dedicated landing page. Supra's technical team has provided a deep-dive benchmark report comparing SupraBTM and Monad available on their website, while developers interested in early SupraEVM access can join the waitlist here.

About Supra

Supra is the first chain built for Automatic DeFi (AutoFi), a novel self-operating automated financial system that also serves as the perfect framework for crypto AI Agents, built upon its vertically integrated Layer-1 blockchain with built-in high-speed smart contracts, native price oracles, system-level automation and bridgeless cross-chain messaging.

Supra's vertical stack unlocks all-new AutoFi primitives that can generate fair recurring protocol revenue and redistribute it across the ecosystem, reducing reliance on inflationary block rewards entirely over time. This stack also equips onchain AI Agents with all the tools they need to run a wide variety of powerful DeFi workflows for users automatically, autonomously, and securely.