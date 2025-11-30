DPS Srinagar Bags First Runner-Up at National Film Fest

Srinagar- Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar has secured the First Runner-Up position at the National Film Festival organised by The Global Education & Leadership Foundation (tGELF). The finale, held on November 27, 2025, followed a nationwide selection process involving 175 schools, of which only 12 reached the final round.

The school's entry, Raavan Tyol – The Unhealed Wound, was created by students Manaal Hussain, Zaigham Wajahat and Hadi Imtiyaz under the mentorship of faculty member Sajad Mohiuddin. Based on the theme“The Last Internet Café,” the film depicts a young girl's search for a cure for her sister in a world without the internet, highlighting the risks of relying blindly on online information.

The jury praised the film for its originality and strong technical execution, describing it as“professional-level filmmaking.”

Principal Shafaq Afshan said the outcome reflects the school's focus on fostering creativity and media skills, while Chairman Vijay Dhar noted that the recognition underscores the importance of encouraging students to explore disciplines beyond traditional academics.