Anxiously Awaited Jobs Figures Due Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

S&P final U.S. manufacturing PMI (Nov.)

ISM manufacturing (Nov.)

Featured Earnings

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) (Q3) EPS for loss of 53 cents, compared to loss of 39 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Credo Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDO) (Q2) EPS for gain of 31 cents, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.

Vestis Corp (NYSE: VSTS) (Q4) EPS of three cents, compared to 11 cents in the prior-year quarter.

New Stratus Energy Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for gain of nine cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (T) (Q3) EPS of four cents, compared to six cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Auto sales (Nov.)

Featured Earnings

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) (Q3) EPS of seven cents, compared to eight cents in the prior-year quarter.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) (Q3) EPS of 58 cents, compared to 26 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) (Q3) EPS of 25 cents, compared to 20 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Bank of Nova Scotia (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.83, compared to $1.88 in the prior-year quarter.

Frontier Lithium Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (T) (Q3) EPS for loss of four cents, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

ADP employment (Nov.)

Import price index (Sept.)

S&P final U.S. services PMI

ISM services (Sept.)



Featured Earnings

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) (Q3) EPS of $2.15 compared to $1.86 in the prior-year quarter.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) (Q3) EPS for loss of 58 cents, compared to loss of 88 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) (Q3) EPS of $1.09, compared to $1.12 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Manufacturing PMI (Nov.)

Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.6 in October from 47.7 in September, signalling only a marginal deterioration and the slowest contraction since January.

Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI (Oct.) Manufacturing PMI in Canada climbed to 49.6 points in October from 47.7 points in September.

Featured Earnings

Descartes Systems Group Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of 63 cents, compared to 60 cents in the prior-year quarter.

EQB Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $2.19, compared to $2.07 in the prior-year quarter.

National Bank of Canada (T) (Q4) EPS of $2.61, compared to $2.68 in the prior-year quarter.

North West Company Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 84 cents, compared to 78 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (T) (Q4) EPS of $3.50, compared to $3.84 in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (Nov. 29)

U.S. trade deficit (Oct.)

Featured Earnings

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) (Q3) EPS of $1.04 compared to 98 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) (Q4) EPS of 49 cents, compared to 53 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) (Q3) EPS of $4.48, compared to $5.14 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

IVEY PMI (Nov.) The index slumbered to 52.4 in October from 59.8 in September but remained above the 52 reading for October 2024.

Featured Earnings

BRP Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of $1.26, compared to 92 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Bank of Montreal (T) (Q4) EPS of $2.29, compared to $3.23 in the prior-year quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) (Q4) EPS of $2.07, compared to $2.16 in the prior-year quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) (Q4) EPS of $2.01, compared to $2.20 in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S. Economic Lookahead Consumer sentiment (Dec.) Consumer credit (Oct.) Jobs figures have been delayed by the U.S. government shutdown.

Featured Earnings

Victoria's Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) (Q3) EPS for loss of 60 cents, compared to loss of 50 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) (Q3) EPS of breakeven, compared to four cents the prior-year quarter.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) (Q3) EPS for gain of 13 cents, compared to loss of 11 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Labour Force Survey (Nov.) Employment increased by 67,000 (+0.3%) in October, the second consecutive monthly increase, and the employment rate rose 0.2 percentage points to 60.8%. The unemployment rate declined 0.2 percentage points to 6.9%.

Featured Earnings

Laurentian Bank of Canada (T) (Q3) EPS of 78 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.