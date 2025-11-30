PM Modi Highlights GI-Tagged Sulai Honey Of Ramban In 'Mann Ki Baat'

Representational photo

Jammu- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the latest episode of his radio programme Mann Ki Baat, spotlighted the recent Geographical Indication (GI) recognition granted to Sulai Honey of Ramban and Bhaderwahi Rajma of Doda-two traditional products that have long been integral to Jammu and Kashmir's local identity.

Terming the GI tag an“important achievement”, the Prime Minister said the recognition has brought both national and international focus to these indigenous products. The certification, he noted, has significantly enhanced their brand value and opened new avenues for export.

According to experts, the GI tag will not only protect the authenticity of Sulai Honey and Bhaderwahi Rajma but also create new prospects for economic growth in their respective regions. With demand rising in both domestic and global markets, farmers and producers associated with these trades are expected to see improved earnings.

Officials added that the development will contribute meaningfully to the region's broader socio-economic uplift. Sulai Honey and Bhaderwah Rajmash received their GI tag on August 30, 2023.

In Ramban district alone, over six hundred individuals are engaged in beekeeping, and the recognition is poised to further strengthen their livelihood opportunities.