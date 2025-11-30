403
Mass shooting kills at least four people in Stockton, California
(MENAFN) At least four people have been confirmed dead following a mass shooting in Stockton, northern California, on Saturday, according to local authorities. Fourteen individuals were struck by gunfire in the incident, which occurred just before 6:00 p.m. near the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on social media platform X.
The sheriff's office stated that the situation remains under active investigation, and details are still limited. Early reports suggest the shooting could have been a targeted attack, with authorities exploring all possible motives as they work to uncover the events leading up to the tragedy.
Stockton’s Vice Mayor Jason Lee shared his grief over the incident, noting that the shooting occurred at a child’s birthday party. “As Vice Mayor of Stockton — and as someone who grew up in this community — I am devastated and angry to learn about the mass shooting at a child’s birthday party,” Lee wrote on Facebook. He added that he has been in contact with local authorities and would be advocating for answers to fully understand what transpired.
As of now, no information about a potential suspect has been released. The area has been sealed off while investigators continue to process the crime scene.
