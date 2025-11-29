403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Women Arab Sailing Championship Due In Kuwait Dec. 2-5
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Secretary of Kuwait Sea Sport Club Khaled Al-Fodari on Saturday said the club finalized preparations to hold the second Arab Sailing Championship for Women, due on December 2-5.
Al-Fodari said in a press statement that 45 athletes representing the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, Libya, Sudan and Kuwait would take part in the competitions.
The championship will feature participation of referees from Morocco, Algeria, Italy, Poland, France and Russia., he said.
The boats will race off headquarters of the sailing, rowing and kayak committee at Messilah beach. (end)
mym
Al-Fodari said in a press statement that 45 athletes representing the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, Libya, Sudan and Kuwait would take part in the competitions.
The championship will feature participation of referees from Morocco, Algeria, Italy, Poland, France and Russia., he said.
The boats will race off headquarters of the sailing, rowing and kayak committee at Messilah beach. (end)
mym
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment