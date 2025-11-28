TCL Offers Unmatched Discounts On NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2 Tablets For A Limited Time

TCL is making eye comfort more affordable than ever this Black Friday, with both configurations of its NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2 tablet seeing record-low prices on Amazon. From now through December 1, the 64 GB version is down to $159.99 (36% off), and the 128 GB version is just $179.99 (38% off).

The NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2 stands out for its paper-like 11-inch Full HD+ display, powered by TCL's proprietary NXTPAPER 4.0 technology. Unlike conventional LCD screens, NXTPAPER filters up to 61% of harmful blue light, reduces glare, and automatically adjusts brightness and color temperature.

Under the hood, both models are equipped with the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, ensuring smooth multitasking for everyday apps, video calls, and light creative work. They also pack an 8,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging, delivering all-day endurance whether you're studying, streaming, or working on the go. The NXTPAPER Key allows instant switching between vibrant full-color mode and e-reader-like monochrome mode.

For professionals, students, and avid readers alike, the NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2 offers a rare combination of thoughtful design and long-term comfort.

At these prices, TCL's NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2 lineup delivers a near-premium tablet experience at a fraction of the cost, while also addressing one of the biggest issues of modern screen time: eye strain. With savings up to $110, this Black Friday deal is easily one of the most compelling tablet offers of the season.

Shop now on Amazon before the sale ends on December 1, 2025:

TCL NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2 (64 GB) | TCL NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2 (128 GB)