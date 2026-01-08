Chennai Weather Update: Tamil Nadu Braces For Heavy Rain During Pongal? Check Forecast

Chennai Weather Update: An Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rain has been issued for Tamil Nadu's coastal districts due to a low-pressure system in southeast Bay of Bengal. Heavy rain is expected in districts like Nagapattinam on January 9, 10

Tamil Nadu has been seeing heavy fog, making it hard for people to go out. Now, an Orange Alert for very heavy rain is in effect. The weather center has shared updates on rain during Pongal.

A deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified. It is located about 410 km from Hambantota (Sri Lanka) and 980 km from Chennai, moving west-northwest.

Expected to move west-northwest and cross the Sri Lankan coast between Hambantota and Kalmunai tomorrow. A cyclonic circulation also persists over southern Kerala's coast.

Light to moderate rain is likely today in coastal TN. Tomorrow, expect thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rain in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, and heavy rain in other districts.

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely in coastal areas. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Cuddalore. Heavy rain is also likely in Chengalpattu and Villupuram.

The weather center reports that thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely in many coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, and a few interior spots.

Today, Chennai will be partly cloudy with light rain in some areas. Max temp around 29°C, min 23-24°C. Tomorrow, expect thunderstorms with light to moderate rain. Max temp 28-29°C, min 24°C.