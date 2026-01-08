Prize AI Technologies Launches Pilot App Combines Crypto Payments With Live Arcade Data Insights

(MENAFN- Baden Bower)

Prize AI Technologies has initiated a pilot in Australia, deploying its mobile app and dashboard to monitor arcade machine metrics, accept card and cryptocurrency payments, and send user alerts. Operators and players will provide feedback on performance, security, and usability. Venue participation inquiries are welcome.

(Sydney, Australia / 8-1-2026) – Prize AI Technologies announces today the launch of a pilot program deploying its mobile application and data management platform at selected arcade locations across Australia. This program will test real-time machine performance tracking, digital payment processing and location-based user notifications under operational conditions.

During the pilot phase, venue operators will install sensors on gaming machines that transmit plays, payout rates and revenue information to the Prize Tech dashboard. Operators access dashboards via web browsers or mobile devices to view performance metrics without manual data collection. Automated alerts inform staff of machine status events such as low payout or maintenance needs. Venue staff will use insights to adjust machine arrangement and promotional messaging.

Players download the Prize Tech app to create a secure wallet that holds both credit card and cryptocurrency balances. The app connects directly to participating machines, allowing users to fund sessions without tokens or notes. Winnings credit to the wallet instantly. App users may choose to transfer funds to bank accounts or retain digital currency within the application. All transactions operate with encrypted connections and comply with anti-money-laundering and customer identification standards.

The Prize AI Technologies team integrates with licensed payment processors for fiat operations and uses public blockchain networks for digital currency transfers. The company’s privacy policy governs data collection, specifying that only anonymized location details and gameplay records are stored. Wallet keys remain under user control. Security protocols undergo regular audits by third-party firms.

Feedback collected from venue operators and players during the pilot will guide feature improvements. The pilot will also measure system reliability and user adoption rates. Prize AI Technologies plans to publish a summary report at the conclusion of the trial, sharing anonymized performance benchmarks and app usage statistics.

“Partnering with arcade operators enables us to deliver transparent reporting and convenient payment options for players,” said Jason Prize, founder and chief executive officer of Prize AI Technologies. “Our goal is to provide venues with actionable data while giving users a streamlined experience.”

Prize AI Technologies invites arcade venue managers interested in participating in the next phase to contact the company. The pilot launch represents a significant step toward modernizing arcade management in Australia’s gaming venue market. Media representatives may request interviews to discuss pilot outcomes and technical features.

