MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to The Telegraph, Her Majesty made these remarks ahead of a ceremonial dinner in London marking the celebration of the British Army's principal rifle regiment, The Rifles, Ukrinform reports.

The Queen, who is also Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment, paid tribute to the regiment's predecessors who took part in the Crimean War in the 1850s.

She also said that "only recently we marked the 80th anniversaries of both victory in Europe and victory over Japan. During these moments of commemoration, I was fortunate to speak privately with so many of our surviving veterans who voiced a clear and unanimous plea; the path to peace must be pursued with the same vigour and determination that our Forces prepare for combat."

Camilla noted that "it is only fitting, then, to rewind the clock 170 years, when The Rifles' antecedents stood alongside our European allies in modern-day Ukraine."

"Let us hope, as our antecedents did then, that our resolve to stand up to tyranny in this same region can again find a resolution to another devastating and brutal war,"

In July 2020, Queen Camilla succeeded Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles. She is also connected to the regiment through her late father, Major Bruce Shand, who died in 2006 at the age of 89. Two battalions of The Rifles are part of the famous 7th Infantry Brigade, also known as the Desert Rats, in which Major Shand served.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with King Charles III four times-first in February 2023, and three more times in 2025.

In September, the King hosted U.S. President Donald Trump on a state visit. During the meeting, he mentioned joint efforts to support Ukraine in its resistance to aggression.

Photo: The Royal Family