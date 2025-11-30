403
Nigeria links abductions to militants, analysts disagree
(MENAFN) The Nigerian government has attributed a recent surge in abductions across the north-western and central regions to the jihadist groups Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa Province (Iswap). However, analysts dispute this, suggesting that many of the incidents are carried out by local criminal networks, often called “bandits,” according to reports.
This marks the first time authorities have publicly named the groups they hold responsible, though no evidence has been shared to support these assertions. Kidnapping for ransom has become a lucrative enterprise in several parts of Nigeria, involving a mix of criminal gangs, jihadists, and separatist factions. Despite the financial incentive, officials consistently deny paying ransoms.
Within the past two weeks, three major mass abductions have been reported in the region. On 17 November in Maga, Kebbi State, two people were killed and 25, including a teacher, were abducted; all were later freed. The next day in Eruku, Kwara State, two more were killed and 38 abducted, with all subsequently released. On 21 November in Papiri, Niger State, over 250 children and 12 staff members were reportedly kidnapped, though officials have questioned these figures, as stated by reports.
When asked whether ransom payments were made for the recently freed hostages, presidential spokesman Sunday Dare declined to provide specifics, stating:
"Whatever processes are involved - kinetic, non-kinetic, negotiations, etc - have been successful."
Regarding the perpetrators, Dare said:
"Abundant data - both nationally and internationally - reveals clearly that Iswap are all over the place. Also, whatever is left of Boko Haram, they are right there. They are the ones involved in this process."
Iswap, which emerged as a splinter faction from Boko Haram, has been active in north-eastern Nigeria for over a decade, waging a prolonged insurgency that has contributed to ongoing instability, according to reports.
