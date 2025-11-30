403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Warns of Potential Bubble in Humanoid Robotics
(MENAFN) China’s humanoid robotics sector may be at risk of a bubble due to the current surge in investments, according to a warning from the nation’s economic planning authority.
Addressing reporters in Beijing on Thursday, Li Chao, a spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission, explained that government officials are striving to prevent the sector’s rapid growth from destabilizing the market.
“Frontier industries have long grappled with the challenge of balancing the speed of growth against the risk of bubbles – an issue now confronting the humanoid robot sector as well,” the official noted.
Within China alone, over 150 companies are active in the humanoid robotics field, with Unitree standing out as a leading player.
The company’s dancing robots were showcased during the Spring Festival Gala earlier this year.
In February, Unitree released a video highlighting its G1 humanoid robot performing Kung fu maneuvers.
Meanwhile, other swiftly expanding startups, including AgiBot and Galbot, have unveiled their own humanoid robots capable of running marathons, practicing kickboxing, and even preparing coffee, among other functions.
The Chinese authorities have identified this thriving industry as one of six emerging economic growth engines for the next five years.
The recent boom in the sector has pushed the Solactive China Humanoid Robotics Index, which monitors shares of robot-focused companies, to rise by almost 30% this year.
Addressing reporters in Beijing on Thursday, Li Chao, a spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission, explained that government officials are striving to prevent the sector’s rapid growth from destabilizing the market.
“Frontier industries have long grappled with the challenge of balancing the speed of growth against the risk of bubbles – an issue now confronting the humanoid robot sector as well,” the official noted.
Within China alone, over 150 companies are active in the humanoid robotics field, with Unitree standing out as a leading player.
The company’s dancing robots were showcased during the Spring Festival Gala earlier this year.
In February, Unitree released a video highlighting its G1 humanoid robot performing Kung fu maneuvers.
Meanwhile, other swiftly expanding startups, including AgiBot and Galbot, have unveiled their own humanoid robots capable of running marathons, practicing kickboxing, and even preparing coffee, among other functions.
The Chinese authorities have identified this thriving industry as one of six emerging economic growth engines for the next five years.
The recent boom in the sector has pushed the Solactive China Humanoid Robotics Index, which monitors shares of robot-focused companies, to rise by almost 30% this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment