'Do Bhai, Dono Tabahi': India Awaits Ro-Ko's Explosive Return To ODI Action

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) As India prepare to face South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series in Ranchi on Sunday, all eyes are firmly fixed on two of the biggest names in world cricket - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The iconic duo, fondly referred to by fans as“Do Bhai, Dono Tabahi”, are set to return to international action, igniting excitement across the nation.

Rohit and Virat, who remain towering figures in the cricketing world, were last seen in action during India's tour of Australia. However, their performances did not quite match expectations on that occasion. Now, with conditions favourable and with both having a point to prove, fans are eager to see their bats do the talking once again.

This ODI series carries added significance following India's recent Test series defeat against South Africa. A strong performance in the 50-over format could go a long way in lifting the spirits of supporters and restoring momentum for the Men in Blue.

Notably, both Rohit and Kohli have stepped away from Test and T20I cricket, announcing their retirement from the two formats earlier this year. However, the veteran pair expressed their desire to continue representing India in ODIs, and the selectors have backed them fully by including them in the squad for this crucial series.

With the spotlight back on Ranchi, expectations are sky-high. The fans await nothing less than fireworks from two modern-day legends who have defined an era of Indian cricket - and now stand ready to script another chapter in blue.

The first ODI match will be played on November 30 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Jharkhand. The second clash is scheduled to be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur on December 3.

The ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will host the third and final ODI match on December 6.