Turkey signs six-billion-dollar deal to boost Steel Dome air defense
(MENAFN) According to reports, Türkiye has signed contracts valued at $6.5 billion to enhance its integrated air defense network, known as the Steel Dome, officials announce.
The agreements, coordinated by the Defense Industries Presidency (SSB), cover both the modernization of existing systems and the acquisition of new offensive and defensive capabilities. At the signing ceremony, SSB head Haluk Gorgun notes that Roketsan and Aselsan have secured contracts for upgraded versions of previously produced systems, as well as newly developed offensive systems.
Gorgun says: “In this process, Roketsan and ASELSAN, in addition to the air defense, close-range, and long-range air defense systems they have previously produced, developed, and previously added to the inventory, have now signed contracts for Roketsan's newly added offensive systems and their advanced versions.”
Highlighting Türkiye’s growing role in the global defense sector, Gorgun points out that the country is now among the top 10 exporters of defense products. While meeting domestic air defense requirements, Türkiye is also capable of exporting systems across multiple categories.
Gorgun emphasizes the strategic importance of the Steel Dome within Türkiye’s layered air defense doctrine and underlines the domestic nature of the architecture. He adds: “Of course, we are working with the peace to produce all the elements of the layered air defense systems architecture, starting with the Steel Dome structure, both the subsystems and their integrated networking, as well as the software and hardware.”
He concludes by noting: “We have also signed the serial production of offensive systems that will enhance our deterrence.”
