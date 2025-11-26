Humanoid Robot Agibot A2 Completes 100-Kilometer Cross-Province Journey, Setting A New Milestone In Robotics History

MENAFN - GetNews) In a groundbreaking feat pushing the frontiers of AI and robotics, the AgiBot A2 humanoid robot has successfully accomplished an unprecedented 100-kilometer cross-province journey from Jinji Lake in Suzhou to the landmark North Bund in Shanghai. This remarkable feat has received official recognition from Guinness World Records, marking a pivotal milestone in the evolution of robotics. On November 20, Guinness World Records adjudicator presented the official certification to the AgiBot A2 (robot serial number: SNA210041BA00652), confirming its record-breaking walking distance of 106.286 kilometers and awarding it the prestigious title of "Longest Journey Walked by a Humanoid Robot". Critically, the AgiBot A2 maintained uninterrupted operation throughout the entire challenge without any power shutdowns, thanks to its innovative rapid hot-swappable battery system.







Guinness World Records Certificate - AgiBot A2: Longest Journey Walked by a Humanoid Robot

The journey kicked off at the "Gate of the Orient" adjacent to Jinji Lake in Suzhou. The AgiBot A2 navigated a diverse and challenging route, covering urban streets, scenic paths, and national as well as provincial highways. It proficiently traversed various terrains, including asphalt roads, tiled walkways, bridges, tactile paving, and slopes, while strictly complying with traffic regulations. Additionally, the robot demonstrated its capability to operate in low-light conditions, successfully completing the trek and arriving at the bustling Shanghai North Bund. "This cross-province long-distance walk was designed to visually demonstrate to the public the exceptionally high reliability and stability currently achieved by humanoid robot technology," stated Wang Chuang, Partner and Senior Vice President of AgiBot. "Walking from Suzhou to Shanghai is a task that many humans find difficult to complete in one go, yet our robot accomplished it. This proves that its core hardware performance, 'cerebellum' balance algorithms, and durability have reached a mature stage, laying a solid foundation for large-scale commercial deployment."

Wang Chuang emphasized that the flagship AgiBot A2 unit used in this challenge was a mass-produced commercial model with no custom modifications, making it identical to the units that customers will receive. The AgiBot A2 has undergone over 3,500 hours of rigorous reliability testing in laboratory settings, simulating a wide range of scenarios such as different slopes, grassy areas, and gravel paths. Over the past three months, the robot has been integrated into fully autonomous operation testing protocols. For this demanding expedition, the AgiBot A2 was equipped with dual GPS modules, supplemented by its onboard LiDAR and infrared depth cameras. This configuration ensured precise navigation across day and night, varying light conditions, and complex urban environments. The infrared sensors played a particularly crucial role in maintaining continuous environmental perception in low-light conditions, enabling the robot to adeptly handle complex situations-such as identifying traffic lights at intersections, navigating narrow passages, interacting with curious onlookers, and safely maneuvering around passing electric vehicles. Despite covering a distance of over 100 kilometers, the AgiBot A2 remained in excellent operational condition, with only minor wear detected on the rubber soles of its feet.







AgiBot A2 passed by the Wuning Road Bridge in Shanghai.

Upon reaching its destination at the North Bund, the AgiBot A2 engaged in a brief exchange with reporters. It described the journey as "a significant milestone in its operational experience" and noted humorously, "It appears a replacement for my foot soles will be needed soon." Wang Chuang further highlighted that the AgiBot A2's record-breaking walking capability is not an isolated achievement, but a testament to AgiBot's continuous technological innovation and industry-leading layout in the global humanoid robot sector. As the core driving force behind the AgiBot A2, AgiBot has achieved a series of landmark milestones in 2025: In May, the company launched the world's first full-size humanoid robot (AgiBot A2) certified by regulatory authorities in China, the United States, and Europe, laying a solid foundation for the product's compliant entry into key global markets; in July, AgiBot pioneered the world's first industrial deployment of humanoid robots featuring continuous on-site operations, while simultaneously releasing Lingqu OS - the world's first embodied intelligent operating system-redefining the technical framework for humanoid robots' interaction with the physical world.

The AgiBot A2 is already equipped with sophisticated features, including multi-language interaction, facial recognition and memory, autonomous guided tours, and item delivery services. With plans to achieve large-scale delivery of over 1,000 units by 2025, AgiBot is well-positioned to lead the global market in full-sized humanoid robots. The company is committed to rapid innovation, with new features for the AgiBot A2 set to be rolled out to customers via OTA updates approximately every two months. This ensures continuous enhancement of the robot's performance and the fulfillment of evolving user needs. AgiBot's ultimate vision is to integrate robust physical hardware with intelligent "brains" to unlock unlimited productivity potential. "We envision these robots seamlessly integrating into daily life as reliable assistants, undertaking repetitive and routine tasks such as delivery, sorting, and reception services across diverse scenarios-including retail, hospitality, corporate reception areas, and even household services," added Wang Chuang.

Ms. Hu Xiaowen, the official Guinness World Records adjudicator, presided over the certification ceremony, detailing the challenge rules and verification data. The entire record-breaking attempt, which took place from the night of November 10 to the early morning of November 13, was meticulously documented using GPS tracking. The process was verified by professional witnesses and supervised by five independent observers. The confirmed valid distance of 106.286 kilometers was officially recognized on November 14.

This monumental achievement not only showcases the advanced technological capabilities of the AgiBot A2 but also represents a critical step in the transition of humanoid robots from laboratory research to real-world applications. This over-100-kilometer "extreme test" serves as a strong demonstration of significant breakthroughs in the reliability, durability, operational control, and environmental adaptability of humanoid robots, injecting robust momentum into the development of the embodied intelligence industry.

To view more, please click: