Family Matter, Should Be Resolved By Lalu-Rabri, Says Bihar Minister On Rohini Acharya's Tweet

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Bihar minister Dilip Jaiswal on Saturday said that the issue of the grievances expressed by Rohini Acharya, the estranged daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, was essentially a personal family matter and should be resolved within their household, without political or governmental intervention.

Commenting on Rohini Acharya's latest tweet, Jaiswal said: "This is primarily a matter concerning Lalu Yadav's family. Rohini Acharya should first approach Lalu and Rabri (Devi) for justice. Lalu and Rabri should pay attention if their daughter has any grievances within the family. We believe the best recourse is through one's parents, and public officials, including the Chief Minister, cannot intervene in such personal matters.”

While social issues deserve attention, internal family disputes cannot be politicised or addressed through the machinery of the state, he emphasised.

Rohini Acharya's post on X on Thursday reignited discussions around an apparent family rift within the Yadav household. Without directly naming any individual, her remarks were widely interpreted as a critique rooted in personal experience, touching upon broader issues of women's rights, gender equality and patriarchal attitudes in society, particularly in Bihar.

In her post, Rohini argued that symbolic welfare measures alone are insufficient to empower women. "Giving girls 10,000 rupees or distributing bicycles, even if done with good intentions, is inadequate in addressing the systemic issues that hinder women's empowerment in India," she wrote. She added that both the government and society must take "concrete steps to protect the equal rights of daughters, especially in the face of social and familial apathy".

She further highlighted what she described as a deeply entrenched patriarchal mindset in Bihar, calling for widespread change in social and political spheres.

“Every daughter has the right to grow up with the assurance that her parental home is a safe place, where she can return without any fear, guilt, shame, or having to explain herself to anyone,” Rohini said, asserting that ensuring such security is not merely an administrative responsibility but a moral imperative.

While Rohini's tweet focused on women's rights and social reform, political reactions quickly followed due to her association with one of Bihar's most prominent political families.