'Mamata Banerjee Should Know Her Limit': BJP Leaders Attack Bengal CM Over SIR Row

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Political tensions between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) escalated on Saturday after Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav and senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks on the voter list revision exercise in the state.

Speaking to IANS, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav criticised Mamata Banerjee's political conduct, saying she must exercise restraint in her statements and actions.

“Mamata Banerjee should know the certain limit to how far she can speak and act in politics. She seems to believe that by abusing the government and Narendra Modi, her support from NRI and other voters will grow,” Yadav said.

He accused the West Bengal Chief Minister of deliberately creating political controversy to remain in the spotlight and alleged that such remarks undermine democratic institutions.

Adding to the criticism, BJP leader and former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh accused Mamata Banerjee of intimidating officials and creating an atmosphere of fear in the state administration.

“Mamata Banerjee always intimidates everyone, repeatedly targeting someone or the other. Because of her intimidation, many BLOs are committing suicide, dying, or suffering heart attacks. DM, SP, BDO - everyone gets threatened by her,” Ghosh alleged.

He further claimed that the Chief Minister is rattled by the ongoing voter list revision process.“Around 58 lakh names have been deleted, that is why she herself is frightened that her illegal vote bank will be harmed. But the people of West Bengal are aware. Despite attempts to divert them, people have actively submitted their documents as asked,” Ghosh said.

The BJP leaders' remarks came in response to Mamata Banerjee's strong statements at a public meeting in Krishnanagar in Nadia district earlier this week.

Addressing party supporters, the Chief Minister accused the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of conspiring to manipulate the voter list ahead of the Assembly elections.“Some BJP-minded officials have been sent to West Bengal to put pressure on District Magistrates to remove 1.5 crore names from the voter list,” Banerjee had alleged.

She asserted that Bengal would not bow to external pressure.“They do not know that Bengal does not bow to someone. If anyone's name is removed from the voter list, I will sit on a dharna,” the Chief Minister said, signalling a possible agitation if mass deletions occur.

Banerjee was referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, for which the ECI has appointed observers to supervise the process in the state.