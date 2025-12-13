Raj Thackeray Flags Rise In Child Abductions In Maharashtra, Calls For Action By CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, Dec 13 (IANS) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday expressed serious concern over the rising incidents of child abduction and missing children in Maharashtra, urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take concrete and immediate action.

In a post on X, Thackeray cited National Crime Records Bureau data to underline the scale of the problem.

“According to NCRB data, even if we look at recent years, this rate has increased by nearly 30 per cent from 2021 to 2024. Interstate gangs have emerged that abduct young children and then force them into labour or push them into begging on the streets. These gangs are brazenly abducting very young children, and it is unclear what exactly the government is doing about it,” he said.

Thackeray said mere statistics offered little reassurance to families.“We in Maharashtra do not want a government response along the lines of, 'So many cases of child abduction have been registered, and X per cent of those children have been traced and safely returned to their families.' Fundamentally, the figures reported by the NCRB only show how many parents have filed complaints with the police. But do even a few thousand such complaints actually reach the police in the first place?” he asked.

He also raised concerns about the long-term impact on rescued children.“Even if a child is somehow rescued and returned, what about the trauma inflicted on their minds during that time? More importantly, how are these child-abducting gangs allowed to operate at all, and how do they carry out their activities so boldly and without fear?” Thackeray said.

Questioning the government's resolve, the MNS chief asked whether there was any urgency to deal with the issue.“When we see young children begging on the streets, at railway stations, or at bus stands, who are they? Are the adults begging alongside them really their parents? Should the government not issue orders for investigations or, if necessary, even conduct DNA tests?” he asked.

The MNS chief further said that in the state today, young children and girls were being abducted and land in Maharashtra was being usurped, and asked whether these issues should not be discussed in the legislature with the administration compelled to take unanimous steps.

Referring to the winter session of the Assembly, he criticised what he described as a lack of seriousness.“Is the winter session only meant to clear supplementary demands to cover up faulty budget estimates? Very often, ministers are absent when answers are required. It almost feels unreasonable to expect discussions on issues like missing children or abducted girls. But this is what Maharashtra expects,” he said.

Thackeray also suggested a coordinated national approach.“Ideally, the central government should discuss this with all states and form task forces. But it does not appear likely that a central government busy with heated debates over 'Vande Mataram' will hear the anguish of mothers,” he said.

Addressing Fadnavis directly, he added,“As the Chief Minister and Home Minister of the state, we expect you not only to facilitate a discussion on this during the session but also to take concrete action.”