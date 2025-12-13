Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Brings 339,000 Fans To Yas Island



The 2025 F1 Drivers' World Championship showdown drew a record-breaking 203,000 fans to Yas Marina Circuit









Eight headline acts delivered the biggest entertainment programme in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix history, attracting 136,000 fans to Yasalam presented by e&, including Emirates NBD After-Race Concerts and Official After-Parties Registration for 2026 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets is now open at AbuDhabiGP

Abu Dhabi, UAE, December, 2025: Ethara, the organisers of the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, announced that the 2025 race week broke attendance records with a combined total of 339,000 fans across events.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 featured the three-way title battle between the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, contributing to the record 203,000 attendance at Yas Marina Circuit – a near 6% jump from 192,000 in 2024.

In addition to the on-track drama - ending with with Verstappen winning the race and Norris claiming his first drivers' title - the Yasalam presented by e& entertainment programme drew a record 136,000 fans (an increase of nearly 9% from 2024 attendance of 125,300) across four nights of Emirates NBD After-Race Concerts featuring Benson Boone, Elyanna, Post Malone, Metallica and Katy Perry, and Official After-Parties with Idris Elba, Calvin Harris and Keinemusik.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO, Ethara, said,“This year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be remembered for decades with the F1 title battle unfolding under the floodlights of Yas Marina Circuit. At Ethara, we're proud to have delivered the weekend befitting such a historic occasion.

We welcomed more fans than ever, underpinned by a world-class entertainment programme and innovations to the fan experience including the introduction of new hospitality concepts, new on-site activations, and enhanced Abu Dhabi-wide ticket inclusions – all contributing to an unforgettable event.

Abu Dhabi has once again proven it's the ultimate destination for the F1 season finale.”

Among the new offerings this year was extended track access for the fans, including two public pit lane walks and FAB Track Walks on Thursday. Capped by Benson Boone's dazzling performance at the After-Race Concert, Thursday became more than a warmup for the weekend. It was a day packed with entertainment and fan experiences – becoming the biggest Thursday in the event's history.

Adding to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix reputation as one of the most glamorous events on the F1 calendar, concert headliners - Benson Boone, Katy Perry and Metallica - made appearances in the paddock, alongside actress Ana de Armas, who waved the chequered flag, actors Jason Statham, Emily Ratajkowski, Madelaine Petsch, Jessica Chastain, businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates and sporting legends Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho and Jannik Sinner.

As event attendance grows year on year, Ethara continues to innovate in limiting its environmental impact. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 tripled the use of temporary solar power, with key areas of the track, including Turns 2, 5, and 9, powered entirely by clean energy. All temporary generators operated on 100% biofuel blends (B5 and B20), significantly reducing emissions across event operations. Another highlight was the partnership with the UAE-based Ma-Hawa, a company that produces water using air-to-water technology. The Ma-Hawa public water stations installed in public areas produced more than 260,000 litres of water, eliminating the need for more than 520,000 half-litre plastic bottles during the four days of the event.

With history made on the track and non-stop entertainment across Yas Island, the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix proved to be the largest and most exciting to date; a fitting finale to a historic 75th season of Grand Prix racing.