Putin, Erdogan Discuss Strategic Cooperation
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conducted discussions on the margins of an international summit in Ashgabat, concentrating on mutual collaboration, regional affairs, and initiatives aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine, as reported by the Kremlin.
The talks initially took place in an expanded setting that included official delegations. According to the Kremlin, the dialogue emphasized Russian–Turkish ties, with particular attention given to commerce, economic interaction, and overall bilateral engagement.
Both parties reviewed key shared ventures, most notably the ongoing construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power facility, which remains a cornerstone of cooperation between Moscow and Ankara.
In addition, the two leaders exchanged perspectives on the situation in Ukraine, alongside broader regional and global matters of common concern.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, subsequently joined the Russian–Turkish discussions, adding another dimension to the high-level engagement.
Separately, President Putin also met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. During that encounter, he remarked that relations between Moscow and Tehran are progressing “very constructively,” highlighting increased trade exchanges and advancements in significant cooperative projects, including the Bushehr nuclear power station and the North–South transport corridor.
Putin further noted that Russia maintains close coordination with Iran on major international matters, among them the Iranian nuclear program, and reiterated Moscow’s support for Tehran within the United Nations framework.
