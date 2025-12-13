Nimrat Kaur On 'The Family Man 3': Mira's Look Was Extremely Important To Tell Her Story

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur has talked about creating the look for her villainous character Mira and spoke about the costume director Neha R. Bajaj helped in shaping the intimidating and distinctive looks of the antagonist.

Nimrit, who looked incredibly gorgeous in Neha's curated fabric stated, "Creating Mira's look was extremely important to tell her story, requiring a super striking visual that reflected Raj & DK's vision of her as a femme fatale.”

“Every detail was meticulously selected, including cuts and silhouettes picked under Neha's guidance, along with personal jewellery and the trench coat, to ensure nothing was compromised and the part really shines. This styling also tracked her arc, ultimately making it one of my most cherished on screen roles due to the visual striking appeal," she wrote.

Neha R Bajaj shared her insights on the challenge of designing for these iconic antagonists, while also dropping a hint about her exciting future projects.

She said "Designing for the brilliant new entrants, Nirmit Kaur and Jaideep Ahlawat, for The Family Man 3 was a rewarding challenge with the brief to create attractive, intelligent, and memorable villains.”

“For Nirmit, we created a sexy, high-end, boss-lady aura, working closely with her on every single outfit and every detail."

Neha said that for Jaideep Ahlawat, the focus was on effortless, rustic swag, long hair, tattoos, and lived-in, non-stylised clothing to reflect his life on the move.

“While those looks required intense focus, I served as the costume designer for the entire TFM3 show, and it's been a thrilling time; I'm also currently focused on creating costumes for the film Toxic."

Talking about The Family Man, the series is created by Raj & DK and features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency.

It also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was roped in for the second season of the series as the main antagonist, making her foray into the digital medium with Suparn S. Verma directing it.