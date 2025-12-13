403
Civilian Ship Gets Hit Due to Russian Strike in Odesa
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Friday that a non-military ship sustained damage at the port of Chornomorsk following a Russian missile assault targeting the Odesa region.
"Today’s Russian strike, like many others before it, had no – and could have no – military purpose whatsoever," Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram.
He pointed out that the vessel struck in Chornomorsk was a civilian ship, describing the incident as clear evidence that Moscow is unwilling to treat "the current opportunity for diplomacy seriously enough."
The Ukrainian leader further disclosed that Russian forces had also carried out an overnight strike on Odesa’s power and energy facilities.
"At one point, we talked about the situation in this city and the people of Odesa with (US) President (Donald) Trump," he added, referencing earlier conversations with the American leader.
Separately, Ukrainian media indicated that Russia carried out a combined ballistic missile and drone offensive against the Odesa region, setting off blasts in several areas and activating air defense systems on Friday.
According to correspondents cited by a local news service, explosions echoed through the port city of Chornomorsk as well as multiple neighborhoods of Odesa after incoming targets were identified approaching from the Black Sea.
Regional authorities urged residents to stay in shelters, warning that hostile drones were still active over the city and surrounding areas. Subsequent explosions were later reported, suggesting that the assault had not yet concluded.
