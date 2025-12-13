403
Ankara Dismisses SDF Stalling Tactics Over Syrian Army Integration
(MENAFN) Ankara declared on Friday that attempts by the SDF/YPG terror organization to prolong the process are pointless, as the group continues to avoid joining the Syrian army despite the March 10 agreement reached between Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and the organization.
Turkish authorities stressed that delaying maneuvers will not alter the outcome envisioned in the accord.
During a weekly media briefing, the spokesperson of the Turkish National Defense Ministry stated: "The SDF terrorist organization’s continued activities, instead of integrating into the Syrian army despite the March 10 Agreement, continue to harm the stability and security environment that is being sought to be established in Syria," underscoring Ankara’s view that the group’s behavior undermines efforts to restore order and safety in the country.
Rear Adm. Zeki Akturk further remarked that the statements and conduct of certain states embolden the SDF terror group to retain its weapons rather than disband.
He reiterated that Türkiye has consistently clarified its expectations under the March 10 arrangement, namely that members of the group should join the Syrian army on an individual basis rather than remain intact as a collective force.
Akturk also emphasized: "The SDF terrorist organization’s attempts to save time are also futile. No option other than integration will yield results," signaling Ankara’s firm stance on the matter.
Earlier, on March 10, the Syrian presidency confirmed the conclusion of an accord facilitating the SDF’s incorporation into state bodies, while reaffirming Syria’s territorial integrity and dismissing any prospects of fragmentation.
Akturk added that the Turkish Army continues standard operations in Syria, including personnel rotations, and advised: "What should really be followed here is not the movements of the Turkish Armed Forces, but rather the situation of the terrorist organization SDF and the activities of the Syrian army.”
