403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Expert Urges Accountability for Gaza’s Destruction
(MENAFN) The United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories stated on Friday that Israel ought to bear responsibility for rebuilding Gaza, alongside the United States and other leading nations that supply weaponry.
Addressing a gathering in London focused on the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese emphasized the need for a comprehensive evaluation of international involvement in the genocide in Gaza. She underlined that accountability should extend beyond Israel, asserting that every country enabling the genocide must be subjected to punitive measures.
"States must cut ties with Israel, must stop aiding and assisting a state that maintains an unlawful occupation," Albanese declared.
While discussing responsibility and reparations, the UN expert argued that Israel should finance Gaza’s reconstruction together with the US, Germany, and Italy, identifying them as the principal providers of arms.
She further maintained that a thorough inquiry is necessary into the United Kingdom’s role in the genocide, particularly concerning services allegedly facilitated through military bases located in Cyprus.
"If Israel do not want to be accused of colonial practices, it should not behave as a colonial power, as a colonial entity, taking land, displacing the people," she added.
Referring to the prolonged violence, Albanese described the two-year genocide in Gaza as "the combination of 60 years of impunity," warning that it will not come to an end "unless things change in London or in Rome, or in Berlin, or in Paris."
Addressing a gathering in London focused on the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese emphasized the need for a comprehensive evaluation of international involvement in the genocide in Gaza. She underlined that accountability should extend beyond Israel, asserting that every country enabling the genocide must be subjected to punitive measures.
"States must cut ties with Israel, must stop aiding and assisting a state that maintains an unlawful occupation," Albanese declared.
While discussing responsibility and reparations, the UN expert argued that Israel should finance Gaza’s reconstruction together with the US, Germany, and Italy, identifying them as the principal providers of arms.
She further maintained that a thorough inquiry is necessary into the United Kingdom’s role in the genocide, particularly concerning services allegedly facilitated through military bases located in Cyprus.
"If Israel do not want to be accused of colonial practices, it should not behave as a colonial power, as a colonial entity, taking land, displacing the people," she added.
Referring to the prolonged violence, Albanese described the two-year genocide in Gaza as "the combination of 60 years of impunity," warning that it will not come to an end "unless things change in London or in Rome, or in Berlin, or in Paris."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment