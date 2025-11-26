403
When Farmers Meet Bankruptcy Court: How Brazil's New Rules Are Reshaping Rural Debt
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Lately, a growing number of farmers have ended up not at export terminals, but in court. They are using“judicial recovery”, Brazil's version of Chapter 11, to try to save heavily indebted farms.
Until recently, most producers could not even apply. Many operated as individuals, not companies, and the law was vague on whether they qualified.
Brazil likes to present its agribusiness as an unstoppable success story. The country is a top exporter of soy, beef, sugar and coffee. From the outside, it looks like a smooth machine feeding the world. On the ground, the picture is more fragile.
Two legal changes quietly opened the gates. First, Brazil's top court decided that farmers could count years of activity before they formally registered as a business.
Then a 2020 reform of the insolvency law made it explicit that individual rural producers could enter the system. What used to be a grey zone became a legal right.
This shift hit just as the cycle turned. During the pandemic, cheap credit and low interest rates encouraged borrowing. Then input costs surged with the strong dollar, climate shocks cut yields and the central bank pushed rates sharply higher.
Margins vanished. By 2024, agribusiness ranked among the leaders in court protection requests, with hundreds of mid sized farms asking judges for breathing space.
Compared with the United States or Europe, Brazilian producers receive far less direct state support. They face global prices with thin safety nets and depend more on private credit. When things go wrong, there is less public cushioning and more pain in the countryside.
Inside the courts, battles now rage over what is included in a restructuring. Banks try to keep official rural credit, cooperative debts and some public loans outside the process. Farmers try to bring everything to the table. Grain stored on farms has become a key point of conflict. For some judges it is an essential asset. For creditors it is collateral to be seized.
Behind this legal fight lies a bigger story. Brazil is testing whether a modern insolvency system can protect productive farms, preserve market discipline and keep food and capital flows stable.
