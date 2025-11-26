Hydroponics Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Company Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategy, Sustainability, Product Launch, Key Persons And Revenue

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global hydroponics market is projected to surge from US$ 10.59 billion in 2024 to US$ 32.10 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.11%. This growth is fueled by urbanization, water scarcity concerns, and eco-friendly farming needs. Hydroponics, a soil-less plant cultivation method using nutrient-laden water, enhances yield, conserves water, and supports urban and extraterrestrial farming. Key players like Village Farms and AeroFarms are advancing innovations, while companies like Heliospectra and Signify focus on sustainable practices. The market's expansion reflects a shift towards efficient, sustainable agriculture addressing modern food security challenges. Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydroponics Market Company Analysis, Forecast by Recent Developments, Strategy, Sustainability, Product Launch, Key Persons and Revenue" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Hydroponics market is anticipated to grow to US$ 32.10 billion in 2033 from US$ 10.59 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 13.11% during the period 2025-2033. The market is being driven due to various reasons, such as increasing concerns regarding water shortage, migration towards urbanization, the environmental footprint of conventional agriculture, and favorable government policies.



Hydroponics is a cutting-edge technique of growing plants without using conventional soil, rather depending on nutrient-rich water to provide vital nutrients directly to the root of the plant. This soilless technique provides a clean environment that facilitates higher-quality growth, enabling plants to grow with peak efficiency. Specific growing mediums like perlite, gravel, or clay pellets are used to suspend the roots, keeping them stable while they absorb nutrients.

The advantages of hydroponics are many and persuasive. The technique not only speeds up plant development and increases yields but also provides a means for cultivating crops in poor or contaminated soil, in effect converting challenges into opportunities. Hydroponic systems are also water-efficient, utilizing a closed-loop system that recycles water, lowering wastage considerably and boosting sustainability.

Hydroponics became popular for growing leafy greens such as crunchy lettuce, colorful spinach, and pungent herbs. Its adaptability goes further to the growing of fruits and vegetables including luscious tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers, and succulent strawberries. This method is not limited to high-grade commercial purposes; it is also adopted by avid home gardeners who seek to maximize their own individual green spaces.

In addition, hydroponics has had novel applications on other planets. It is central to space travel, where it allows for the growing of fresh produce in the extreme environment of zero gravity by astronauts. It is also central to urban farming, supporting the local food system and offering fresh fruits and vegetables in urban areas with high populations. In general, hydroponics is a progressive means of doing agriculture that resolves contemporary challenges of food production while ensuring sustainability and efficiency. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $32.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global



Village Farms International Inc.

Scotts-Miracle-Gro

AeroFarms

AmHydro

Argus Control Systems Limited

Emirates Hydroponics Farms

Freight Farms Inc.

BrightFarms

Heliospectra AB

Signify Holding (Philips)

Alien Hydroponics

CropKing Incorporated

Urban Crop Solutions BV

Hydrofarm Holdings, Inc. HydroGarden Ltd.

