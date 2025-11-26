403
Global Leaders Convene in Istanbul to Advance Halal Industry
(MENAFN) The World Halal Summit and Halal Expo commenced on Wednesday in Istanbul, uniting international stakeholders under the theme “Strengthening Halal Industry via Innovation and Excellence.”
The 11th iteration of the summit and expo, taking place from Nov. 26–29, is hosted under the guidance of the Turkish presidency, in collaboration with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Turkish Trade Ministry, the Halal Accreditation Agency, and other partners. Anadolu is acting as the global communications partner for the events.
The agenda includes B2B sessions designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises in accessing international markets, showcasing products, and broadening export channels.
Event organizers highlight that these meetings help accelerate brand development and facilitate the expansion of exports.
Additionally, country-specific business forums are expected to significantly enhance foreign direct investment by offering international investors insights into each country’s investment opportunities through presentations and success stories.
Emre Ete, vice president of the World Halal Summit Council, emphasized during the opening ceremony that the halal principle serves as a cornerstone that upholds justice, trust, and human dignity.
He noted that the halal framework guarantees production quality, integrity in trade, reliability in social interactions, and fairness in international relations.
