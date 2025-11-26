Vodafone Qatar Signs Mou With Iflytek And DVTT

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with iFLYTEK and Data Voice Technology Trading (DVTT) to accelerate the adoption and integration of advanced AI solutions in Qatar.

The MoU was formally signed by Sheikh Hamad Abdulla Jassim Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer at Vodafone Qatar, Sheikh Mansoor Khalifa K A Al-Thani, Chairman of DVTT, and Richard Yu, Co-founder and Senior Vice-President at iFLYTEK, during Mobile World Congress (MWC) Doha 2025.

Aiming to position Vodafone Qatar as one of the leaders in AI-driven digital transformation for enterprises in Qatar– the partnership will leverage the strengths of all parties to deliver cutting-edge AI services and infrastructure under Vodafone Qatar's AI-as-a-Service (AIAAS) portfolio.

As a local partner, DVTT will provide end-to-end solution design, deployment, and technical support, including 24/7 managed services. iFLYTEK will contribute both global and local AI expertise, supporting the development of Vodafone Qatar's product portfolio and enabling the local AI ecosystem. iFLYTEK will also assist in proof-of-concept (POC) design, implementation, and branding services.



Mohamed Mohsin Alyafei, Enterprise Business Unit Director at Vodafone Qatar, commented:“At Vodafone Qatar, and in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, we are deeply committed to pioneering advanced AI solutions and driving digital transformation for enterprises across the country. Our partnership with DVTT and iFLYTEK represents a major step forward in accelerating the adoption and integration of cutting-edge AI technologies in Qatar. Through this collaboration, we aim to empower businesses with future-ready solutions, enhance operational efficiency, and unlock new opportunities for innovation-reinforcing Vodafone Qatar's position as a leading company in technology and a key enabler of the nation's digital future.”

Richard Yu, Co-founder and Senior Vice President at iFLYTEK commented,“This landmark partnership with Vodafone Qatar is more than just a collaboration; it is a shared vision to redefine the digital future of the region. By delivering 'AI as a Service,' we are not merely launching a platform-we are unlocking a new era of unprecedented innovation and connectivity. iFLYTEK is deeply committed to Qatar's future, and we are supremely confident this venture will create a powerful, transformative impact 'In Qatar, For Qatar'.”

Sheikh Mansoor Khalifa K A Al-Thani, Chairman of Data Voice Technology Trading commented,“This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Qatar's tech landscape, Data Voice Technology Trading is a leading service provider of AI solutions and by uniting forces with Vodafone Qatar and iFLYTEK, this partnership is at the forefront of delivering end-to-end AI solutions that will redefine industry standards. We are not just providing technology; we are building the foundation for an intelligent future, offering businesses in Qatar access to world-class AI infrastructure and support, right here at home.”