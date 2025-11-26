Gambhir: BCCI Will Decide My Future, But Remember My Successes

File Photo Of Gautam Gambhir

Guwahati ~ Under-fire India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday said it was up to the BCCI to decide his future after the Test series whitewash against South Africa but also reminded everyone of the success the team has achieved in his tenure.

Gambhir was speaking after the humiliating 408-run drubbing at the hands of South Africa in the second Test here Wednesday, which gave the visitors a 2-0 series sweep.

“It is up to the BCCI to decide my future. But I am the same guy who got you results in England and was coach for the Champions Trophy,” Gambhir said at the post-match press conference, referring to India's title-winning run in the Champions Trophy and a gruelling 2-2 draw against the English in their own backyard earlier this year.

“The blame lies with everyone and starts with me,” he conceded in his first reactions after the 0-2 drubbing.

“We need to play better. From 95/1 to 122/7 is not acceptable. You don't blame any individual or any particular shot. Blame lies with everyone. I never blamed individuals and won't do it going forward,” he added.