Prosecutors Seek 15-Year Sentence for Former South Korean Premier
(MENAFN) South Korean prosecutors on Wednesday requested a 15-year prison term for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, citing his alleged role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law initiative last year, local media reported.
The team of special counsel Cho Eun-suk submitted the request during the concluding session of Han's trial at the Seoul Central District Court, according to a news agency.
Han is anticipated to be the first individual to receive a judgment in the martial law case, as the court previously stated it intends to issue its verdict on either Jan. 21 or 28 of next year.
"Though the defendant was, in fact, the only person who could have stopped the insurrection situation of this case, he abandoned his duty as a servant of the entire nation and took part in the insurrection crime through a series of acts before and after the declaration of martial law," a member of the special counsel team stated.
In August, special prosecutors formally charged Han with supporting ex-President Yoon's unsuccessful attempt to impose martial law in December of the previous year.
Yoon was removed from office in April by the Constitutional Court following his failed martial law bid. He has remained in detention since July.
