Qul Fruits Empowers J&K Farmers with 152 Pruning Workshops

Srinagar- In a major step toward strengthening horticultural practices in Jammu & Kashmir, Qul Fruits has successfully conducted 152 pruning workshops across various districts. This large-scale initiative is part of the company's ongoing mission to modernize orchard management and equip farmers with the knowledge they need to improve yield, quality, and long-term sustainability of their orchards.

Launched on November 8, the workshops brought together experienced pathologists from Qul Fruits and thousands of fruit growers. The sessions focused on scientific pruning techniques, including canopy management, branch selection, tree health assessment, and timing of cuts-skills that directly influence fruit size, color, and overall productivity.

Participants also learned the art and science of winter pruning, with emphasis on techniques to enhance tree health, increase fruit production, and shape trees for long-term success. The workshops covered essential topics such as the timing and purpose of winter pruning, proper use of tools and safety measures, and specific strategies for pruning apples.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the initiative, Qul Fruits Business Head Junaid Sidiq said the workshops were designed to address a long-standing gap in on-ground training.“Many farmers still rely on traditional pruning methods passed down through generations. While these practices hold immense value, changing climate conditions and growing market demands call for more scientific and strategic approaches. Through these 152 workshops, our aim has been to provide practical, hands-on training that farmers can immediately apply in their orchards, helping them improve productivity, tree health, and overall orchard efficiency.”

Farmers from remote villages appreciated the effort, calling it timely and transformative. Many participants noted that such training sessions not only improved their technical understanding but also boosted their confidence in managing their orchards professionally.