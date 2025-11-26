GPS Mandatory In Vehicles Transporting Minerals Across J&K

Representational Photo

Jammu- The Jammu and Kashmir Directorate of Geology and Mining has ordered the compulsory installation of GPS devices in all vehicles engaged in transportation and extraction of minerals across the Union Territory. The directive follows guidelines issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for strict, technology-based monitoring of sand and minor mineral movement.

According to the order, all mineral concessionaires must ensure that no material is transported without GPS-enabled vehicles duly registered with the Directorate of Geology and Mining. Each vehicle is required to carry a valid RFID number and a QR-coded challan or watermark generated through the department's online portal.

The government has said the system aims to enforce end-use accountability, curb illegal extraction, and prevent unauthorised transportation of minerals. The order also cites earlier directions from the National Highways Authority of India, requiring tracking devices in vehicles used for mineral transport.

ADVERTISEMENT

The order further mandates the implementation of QR coding, RFID tagging, ANPR cameras on gantries, and integrated e-check gates for seamless monitoring.

Officials said the technological measures will strengthen the regulation of mining activity and align Jammu and Kashmir with national enforcement standards. They added that the move aims to curb illegal mining and to ensure accountability.