Russia, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Strategic Partnership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Russia-Kyrgyzstan ties are developing successfully, under the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, noting he remains in contact with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, to maintain close communication.
Speaking during talks held in Bishkek, Putin stated that Russia is one of Kyrgyzstan's key partners in foreign trade, adding that bilateral trade reached record levels last year, as both countries now conduct about 97 percent of mutual payments are now carried out in national currencies.
Putin invited President Japarov to take part in the informal CIS leaders' meeting set to be held in St. Petersburg next December.
He emphasized that Moscow views Kyrgyzstan as stable and reliable partner, expressing the keenness to deepen cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy, as well as continued alignment between the two sides within international organizations.
On the security front, Putin emphasized that the joint Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan is an important factor in ensuring stability in the region.
He also highlighted regional cooperation involving more than 80 Russian entities and all seven Kyrgyz regions, and recalled the launch of a joint project to build nine Russian-language schools in Kyrgyzstan, with three scheduled to open in September 2027.
For his part, Sadyr Japarov said that Russia has been and remains a strategic ally, a reliable partner, and a good friend of Kyrgyzstan, noting that Russia is one of the Kyrgyzstan's leading trade partners.
Earlier, Putin arrived at the Yntymak Ordo Presidential Administration building in Bishkek, where he was received by President Japarov, marking the start of three-day state visit where both exchange talks on bilateral ties. (end)
