600 Accounts Assistant Posts Advertised In Finance Deptt

Representational Photo

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has advertised 600 posts of Accounts Assistant in the Finance Department under the Union Territory cadre.

According to the notification, online application forms will be available from December 8, 2025, while the last date for submission has been fixed as January 6, 2026. The posts include category-wise reservations, with 240 seats for OM, 48 for SC, 60 each for ST1 and ST2, 48 for OBC, 24 for ALC/IB, 60 for RBA and 60 for EWS categories.

Applicants must possess a graduation degree in any stream from a recognised university with a minimum of 50 percent marks for open merit and 45 percent for reserved categories. Candidates with postgraduate degrees securing 50 percent marks or those holding a PhD degree are also eligible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selection for the posts will be made strictly on the basis of merit obtained in the written or OMR based examination.