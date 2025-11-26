DIPR Showcases J & K Film Policy At IFFI Goa

Producers, directors and industry stakeholders interacted with DIPR officials

Srinagar ~ The Jammu and Kashmir government spotlighted its revamped Film Policy 2024 at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, using the global platform to attract filmmakers and promote the Union Territory as a premier shooting destination.

A delegation from the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), led by Commissioner Secretary Information M Raju and Director Information Nitish Rajora, set up an impressive J&K Pavilion at the WAVES Film Bazaar. The pavilion showcased the UT's cinematic potential, rich cultural heritage, local cuisines and iconic tourist landscapes.

Speaking during the event, Director Information Nitish Rajora said the primary objective was to pitch Jammu & Kashmir as a top-tier destination for Bollywood and international productions. He highlighted that the New J&K Film Policy 2024 offers a smoother, digital single-window clearance system for film permissions, alongside attractive subsidies.

Under the policy, filmmakers can avail 5–10% incentives for feature films, 10–15% for documentaries and web series, and additional subsidies for projects promoting J&K or those centred on patriotic themes.

Director Information Nitish Rajora

The pavilion drew more than 500 visitors, including producers, directors and industry stakeholders, who interacted with DIPR officials and explored opportunities for shooting in J&K. Many exchanged contacts and expressed keen interest in visiting the region for future projects.