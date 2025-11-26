Unidentified Woman Found Dead In Srinagar's Karan Nagar
Srinagar- An unidentified woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Srinagar's Karan Nagar area on Wednesday, officials said.
An official said that the body was recovered from the premises of SMHS Hospital in Karan Nagar.
He said the deceased appears to be a non-local woman while her identity is being ascertained.ADVERTISEMENT
Police have taken cognisance of the matter, while body has been shifted to a mortuary for medico-legal formalities. (KNO)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment