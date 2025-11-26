Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Unidentified Woman Found Dead In Srinagar's Karan Nagar

Unidentified Woman Found Dead In Srinagar's Karan Nagar


2025-11-26 05:03:43
Srinagar- An unidentified woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Srinagar's Karan Nagar area on Wednesday, officials said.

An official said that the body was recovered from the premises of SMHS Hospital in Karan Nagar.

He said the deceased appears to be a non-local woman while her identity is being ascertained.

Police have taken cognisance of the matter, while body has been shifted to a mortuary for medico-legal formalities. (KNO)

Kashmir Observer

