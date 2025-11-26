Qatari Citizens Exempt From Canada Visa, Can Now Apply Online For Eta
Qatari citizens are no longer required to apply for a visa before visiting Canada, the Gulf country's Ministry of Interior unveiled on Tuesday, November 25. This is due to the fact that Qatar joined Canada's Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) programme.
According to this programme, which is designated for citizens of visa-exempt countries wishing to travel to or transit through Canadian territory, Qataris can obtain an electronic travel approval via a process that only takes minutes.
In announcing the big development, the Qatari Ministry shared a QR code to guide citizens to the Electronic Travel Authorization to apply.
The step comes as a result of ongoing cooperation and coordination between Qatar and Canada. "One of the key milestones was the visit of a delegation from the Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to the Ministry of Interior in the State of Qatar from June 4 to 6, 2024," the Qatari Ministry commented.What is eTA?
Canada's eTA is an electronic programme which is designed for citizens of visa-exempt countries, allowing them to enter or transit through Canada through a simple online application. This applies to air travel so if nationals of these countries want to travel to Canada via sea or land, they do not have to issue an eTA. The cost of applying via the programme is only 7 Canadian dollars.What are the other countries eligible for eTA?
Here's a list of countries whose nationals are not required to get Canada visa prior to travel and can apply online to get eTA:
- Andorra
Australia Austria
Bahamas Barbados
Belgium British citizen
British National (Overseas) British overseas citizen (re-admissible to the United Kingdom)
British overseas territory citizen with citizenship through birth, descent, naturalization or registration in one of the British overseas territories of:
- Anguilla
Bermuda British Virgin Islands
Cayman Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
Gibraltar Montserrat
Pitcairn Island Saint Helena
Turks and Caicos Islands
Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria
Chile Croatia
Cyprus Czech Republic
Denmark Estonia
Finland France
Germany Greece
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, must have a passport issued by Hong Kong SAR. Hungary
Iceland Ireland
Israel, must have a national Israeli passport Italy
Japan Republic of Korea
Latvia Liechtenstein
Lithuania Luxembourg
Malta Monaco
Netherlands New Zealand
Norway Papua New Guinea
Poland Portugal
Romania (electronic passport holders only) Samoa
San Marino Singapore
Slovakia Slovenia
Solomon Islands Spain
Sweden Switzerland
Taiwan, must have an ordinary passport issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taiwan that includes the personal identification number United Arab Emirates
Vatican City State, must have a passport or travel document issued by the Vatican
