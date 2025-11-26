Palestine Beat Libya On Penalties As Syria, Kuwait Advance To Arab Cup Group Stage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Palestine reached the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 group stage after a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Libya, following a goalless draw at Thani bin Jassim Stadium.

The match saw both teams play entertaining football but fail to score in regulation time.

Palestine goalkeeper Rami Hamada gave his side an early advantage by saving Ali Yusuf's first penalty. With Palestine leading 3-2, Libya goalkeeper Aymen Al Tihar kept his team's hopes alive by stopping Michel Termanini's shot.

Ultimately, Amid Mahajna calmly converted Palestine's final penalty, while Libya's Marwan Al Hbeishi missed the target, handing Palestine a place in the group stage.

“It was a well-deserved victory. On a personal level, representing Palestine at the Arab Cup is a great honour, and it comes with a lot of responsibility for every player,” said Palestine captain Mus'ab Al-Batat.

“I've been here less than 48 hours, and this was my second match yet I played the full 90 minutes. When you play for the national team, you're full of energy, no matter how tired you feel. Reaching the Arab Cup is a source of pride,” he added.

“It also feels like an achievement for all of Palestine. We've certainly made children in Palestine happy, and just seeing that joy is an achievement for everyone involved.”

Coached by Ihab Abu Jazar, Palestine join hosts Qatar, last edition's runners-up Tunisia, and Syria in Group A.

Palestine will face Qatar on December 1 shortly after the opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium, while Syria will play Tunisia earlier the same day.

In a simultaneous match at Grand Hamad Stadium, Syria defeated South Sudan 2-0.

Mahmoud Al Aswad's brilliant run from the right flank set up Mohammed Al Hallaq to score in the 52nd minute, followed by Mahmoud Al Mawas doubling the lead seven minutes later with an assist from Al Hallaq.

Earlier at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Kuwait beat Mauritania 2-0, both goals coming in the first half. Mohammad Daham opened the scoring in the 8th minute with a header from Rashed Al Dousari's deflected cross, then forced an own goal by Mauritania's Nouh Mohamed in the 24th minute.

“I am happy to play a key role in the win, and we are thrilled to reach the group stage,” said Daham.“We thank our fans and the technical staff for their support, and Qatar for their warm hospitality.”

Kuwait joins Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates in Group C and will face Egypt in their opening match on December 2 at Lusail Stadium.

Over 500,000 tickets already sold out

Doha is witnessing unprecedented excitement as over 500,000 tickets for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 have already sold out, even before seven of the 14 preliminary-round teams were confirmed.

“Ticket demand reflects the passion of Arab fans and the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” CEO of the Local Organizing Committee for Football Events Jassim Abdulaziz Al Jassim told QNA.

“We are ready to deliver the best Arab Cup ever.”

Fans can also enjoy a rich cultural experience across major destinations, including Katara Cultural Village, Souq Waqif, Lusail, and The Pearl, with events organised in partnership with Qatar Tourism.

International supporters will benefit from streamlined entry via the Haya platform, ensuring smooth arrivals, said Al Jassim.

FIFA Arab Cup Qualifiers

Today's Matches

Oman v Somalia, 4pm Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium

Bahrain v Djibouti, 4pm Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium

Comoros v Yemen, 7pm Grand Hamad Stadium

Sudan v Lebanon, 7pm Thani Bin Jassim Stadium