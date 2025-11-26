The Gulf English School Hosts Annual Careers Fair

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Gulf English School held its annual Careers Fair on Monday, November 24, 2025, welcoming over 350 students from Years 9–12, along with their parents.

This year's event showcased 28 universities, businesses, and organisations, offering students a diverse range of educational and professional pathways.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mona El Helbwai, the Gulf English School and ARIES Group General Manager, alongside the school's management and faculty.

The Careers Fair, organised by the school's Counselling and Careers Department with the support of the Student Council, remains a valued tradition at the Gulf English School.

It aims to provide students with an informative platform to guide their career choices and support their future university applications. This year's theme,“Building Tomorrow: Careers for a Sustainable Future,” emphasised the school's commitment to preparing students for emerging opportunities in a rapidly evolving world.

Representatives from a diverse range of organisations participated in this year's Careers Fair, including Al Faisal Holding, Busla, GESCO, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Nakilat, Q-chem, ScorePlus, and the Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum. The event also welcomed GES Alumni, the Model United Nations club, and the GES Careers Ladder as part of the student-led contributions to the fair.

The event welcomed several student-led initiatives, including GES Alumni, the Model United Nations (MUN) club, and the GES Careers Ladder, among others. Returning alumni spoke to students about life after GES, while the MUN club showcased how participation develops essential skills aligned with the school's slogan,“Learners Today... Leaders Tomorrow.”

Daniel Langfield, Head of Secondary, speaking at the event.

Commenting on the occasion, Mona El Helbawi, The Gulf English School & ARIES Group General Manager, said:“I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to our students, parents, and dedicated teachers for making the Careers Fair a truly successful event once again. Each year, this occasion reflects our shared commitment to guiding our young people toward purposeful and meaningful futures. As we explore the theme 'Building Tomorrow: Careers for a Sustainable Future,' I am inspired by the curiosity and ambition our students continue to show. Together, we are nurturing a generation of leaders who will shape a more innovative, sustainable world-guided by the values of being respectful, resilient, and responsible.”

Daniel Langfield, Head of Secondary School, also shared his appreciation:“Today our students took a big step toward their future at the GES Careers Fair! Huge thanks to the incredible exhibitors and universities who shared their time, expertise, and opportunities. Another successful event for our community!”