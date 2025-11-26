Rights Group Expresses Concern Over Enforced Disappearances Of Women In Balochistan

MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, Nov 26 (IANS) Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) Chairman Nasrullah Baloch has expressed deep concerns over the enforced disappearances of Baloch women activists in Pakistan while highlighting that Mahjabeen Baloch has been missing for the past six months.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Nasrullah said that Pakistani security forces personnel carried out a raid at a house in Hub Chowki a few days ago and arrested Nasreen Baloch. Emphasising that she has been taken to an undisclosed location, Nasrullah demanded her immediate recovery, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported on Wednesday.

Nasrullah Baloch stated that the authorities have not revealed details regarding her whereabouts to her family, causing severe distress among her family members. He said that family members of Nasreen Baloch contacted VBMP about her enforced disappearance, following which the organisation raised the matter.

Baloch stated that Mahjabeen Baloch, a student of the University of Balochistan, was taken into custody from Quetta Civil Hospital, in May this year. He stated that she has not been produced before any court in Pakistan even after six months and her family has not been provided information regarding her whereabouts.

Meanwhile, the VBMP's ongoing protest against enforced disappearances in Balochistan continues outside the Quetta Press Club.

In a statement shared on Tuesday on X, the VBMP stated, "The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons' ongoing protest camp against enforced disappearances in Balochistan continues on its 6010th day in front of the Quetta Press Club under the leadership of the organization's Chairman Nasrullah Baloch."

On November 22, several human rights organisations condemned the enforced disappearance of a teenage Baloch girl during a raid by Pakistani forces in Balochistan.

Human rights body Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) mentioned that 15-year-old Nasreena Baloch was allegedly abducted during a raid conducted by Pakistani security forces in Daroo area of Hub Chowki city in the province on Saturday.

“The targetted raid and subsequent disappearance of a minor highlight the intensifying pattern of repression faced by Baloch women and girls,” the BVJ stated.

The rights body urged international human rights organisations, including the United Nations and global civil society groups, to urgently intervene to ensure the protection of Baloch women from Pakistan-led intimidation, harassment, and abductions.

It also demanded the immediate and safe recovery of Nasreena, and called on the Pakistani authorities to uphold their obligations under international human rights law by ending enforced disappearances and ensuring accountability for those responsible.

Condemning the incident, the Baloch Women Forum (BWF) demanded an immediate release of Nasreena, stating that her detention has shaken the societal norms.

According to BWF, she has been moved to an unknown location, which has not been disclosed to her family, nor has she been produced at the city's police station.

“For the last few years, women victimisation has increased through various means. Other than the societal dilemmas, they are facing direct state brutes, along with Baloch men, including enforced disappearances in particular. Earlier, Sayad Bibi, Sakeena and other two Baloch women were forcibly detained back in 2019, followed by the illegal arrest of Mahal Baloch, to Sibi's Noor Khatoon abducted from Quetta (then released), Asma of Khuzdar, Mahjabeen of Quetta and a growing list of women victims of the heinous state's illegal practice of enforced disappearances are a part of state's illegal campaign against the indigenous Baloch,” the BWF detailed.