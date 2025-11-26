38-Year-Old Nigerian Patient with Rare Skull Base Tumour Successfully Treated at Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital in Complex 11-Hour Surgery



Landmark procedure highlights the Sultanate of Oman's growing expertise in advanced skull base surgery and medical tourism, led by Aster Hospitals

Inverted papillomas are relatively rare, making up only 0.5–4% of all nasal tumors, and they most commonly affect patients aged 40–60, with males being affected about 3 to 5 times more than females. [1] These tumors have a low annual incidence, occurring in just 0.75 to 1.5 cases per 100,000 people. [2]

In a remarkable medical achievement showcasing Oman's rise as a center for advanced healthcare, doctors at Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital in Al Ghubra, Oman ( ) successfully performed a complex skull base surgery on a 38-year-old Nigerian patient. The surgery involved completely removing a rare tumor that had spread from the nasal cavity into the brain and eye socket, demonstrating the growing capabilities of Aster Royal Al Raffah and Oman's healthcare sector in managing complex, high-risk cases aligned with Aster Hospital's 'Treat in Oman' initiative.

Michael Ojabo, a Nigerian national and IT professional, had spent years seeking treatment for a progressively worsening condition that began in 2018. What initially seemed like a nasal blockage eventually turned into a debilitating illness marked by intense facial pressure, eye bulging, and pain. Diagnosed with an inverted papilloma, a benign yet aggressive tumor, that accounts for approximately 0.5-4% of all nasal tumors and is most frequently seen in patients aged 40-60 years, with a significant predilection for males (M:F ratio of approximately 3-5:1)1, Michael was turned away by multiple hospitals in his home country and the region due to the tumor's critical location and risk of complications.

Inverted papillomas are quite rare, with only 0.75 to 1.5 cases per 100,000 people each year They are one of three types of papillomas classified by the World Health Organization: exophytic (squamous), inverted, and oncocytic (also called cylindrical cell), with inverted papillomas being the most common.2 After searching online extensively, Michael finally found hope in Oman. He chose the country not only for the hospital's strong reputation, but also for the skilled Omani doctors who gave him the confidence and clear guidance he needed while seeking treatment abroad.

Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital accepted the case, and a multidisciplinary team was assembled to plan the surgery meticulously. On May 24, 2025, a 11-hour operation was performed by an all-Omani and regional team, including experts in ENT, neurosurgery, eye surgery, and anesthesia. The tumor, which had spread to the brain and eye socket, was successfully removed using a mix of endoscopic and open surgical methods. Because this type of tumor tends to grow back and affect nearby areas, the team used a highly advanced surgical approach that combined technology with expert skill.

The surgery was led by Dr. Khalil Ibrahim Macki, Senior Consultant ENT, Head and Neck Surgeon, in collaboration with Dr. Shashivadhanan, Senior Consultant Neurosurgery, Dr. Alyaqdhan Al Ghafri, Consultant Oculoplastic Surgeon, Dr. Abdullah Al Jadidi, Consultant Neuroanesthesia, Dr. Narendra Kumar, Specialist Anesthesiologist, and Dr. Vidya Bhargavan Panicker, Specialist ENT. The team worked in perfect coordination, beginning with a craniotomy, a procedure where a small portion of the skull is temporarily removed to access the brain, in order to reach and remove the part of the tumor that had spread there. They then removed the rest of the tumor from the nasal cavity and eye socket, while carefully protecting vital areas and minimizing damage. The team used advanced techniques such as image-guided navigation, real-time monitoring, and microscopic tools to ensure the tumor was safely and completely removed. A follow-up care plan was also arranged with doctors in Nigeria to support Michael after his return home.

Michael had his breathing tube removed the same day and was discharged from the hospital just five days later. His recovery was smooth, and follow-up scans showed that the entire tumor had been successfully removed, with no damage to his brain or vision. Today, his facial appearance is back to normal, and he is living a healthy, active life again.

Reflecting on his experience, Michael Ojabo, the patient, shared, "Choosing to come to Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital for my treatment was truly life-changing. From the moment I arrived, I felt safe and cared for. The doctors took the time to explain every detail clearly, which gave me the confidence to move forward with the surgery. I am forever grateful to Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital, Oman and the incredible medical team for giving me a second chance at life."

Dr. Khalil Ibrahim Macki, Senior Consultant ENT, Head and Neck Surgeon, Aster Royal Al Raffah, who led the ENT surgical team, said,“Inverted papillomas most commonly present in patients between 40 and 60 years of age, making this case involving a 38-year-old patient slightly atypical but no less complex. What made it truly challenging was the tumor's rare extension into both the brain and orbit. Successfully treating it required close collaboration among multiple specialties. This outcome reflects the advanced surgical and medical capabilities that Oman now offers.”

Dr. Khalil added,“Treating it successfully required precise collaboration across multiple specialties. The tumor, which had encroached upon the brain and orbit, was meticulously removed while protecting vital structures. In a testament to the team's precision and post-operative care, Michael was successfully extubated on the same day of surgery and discharged within five days. Post-operative scans confirmed complete tumor removal, with no damage to his brain or vision. Today, his facial appearance has returned to normal, and he has resumed a healthy, active life.”

Dr. Shashivadhanan, Senior Consultant Neurosurgery at Aster Royal Al Raffah, added,“This was a particularly demanding case, as the tumor had breached both the cranial cavity and orbital space, pressing against critical neural structures. As an in-house neuro-spine surgeon with surgical privileges for paediatric and adult neurosurgery, I applied advanced techniques to access and remove the tumor safely. What made this case successful was the synergy of specialties and the use of intraoperative technology to ensure total removal while protecting brain function. It's an honor to be part of a team bringing such transformative care to Oman.”

Mr. Shailesh Guntu, Deputy CEO of Aster Hospitals, UAE & Oman, noted,“What we have achieved here is more than a surgical success; it is proof that patients no longer need to travel abroad for advanced treatment. Oman now has the expertise, infrastructure, and commitment to deliver world-class outcomes right here at home. This case also highlights our alignment with the national vision to develop medical tourism in Oman and to serve patients from across the region and beyond. As part of the 'Treat in Oman' vision, we remain committed to bringing global standards of care to the Sultanate, offering complex, specialized interventions close to home for many international patients.”

Cases of inverted papilloma invading both the brain and orbit are exceptionally rare worldwide. Successfully treating such a case in Oman not only highlights the strength of Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital but also demonstrates how far Oman's healthcare system has progressed in delivering high-quality, patient-centric, advanced care.

As Oman continues to strengthen its reputation for advanced, patient-centric care, stories like Michael's are paving the way for a new era in healthcare, one where excellence is accessible, and borders are no longer a barrier to life-saving treatment.

