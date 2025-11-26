QRCS Provides Safe Shelters For Affected Families In Yemen
Doha, Qatar: The representation office of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Yemen has completed a housing project in Al-Afirah village, Jabal Habashi District, western Taiz, to encourage displaced and disaster-affected families to return to their home areas of residence.
Totaling $225,000 (QR 821,502) in value, the project involved the construction of 86 27.41-m2 2BHK housing units.
During the handover ceremony, Yahya Ismail, Director-General of Jabal Habashi District, expressed his happiness at the completion of the project:“This project is a key step towards normal life, by helping the internally displaced people (IDPs) return to their homes and restore social stability. I highly value QRCS's continuous support and significant initiatives.
