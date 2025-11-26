Modon Holding Announces A Strategic Investment In Wellington Lifestyle Partners, Expanding Its Global Portfolio In Luxur...

Abu Dhabi-based Modon Holding P.S.C (“ Modon”) today announced a strategic investment in Wellington Lifestyle Partners (“ WLP”), joining a consortium of existing investors in the company.

Modon's investment will support the long-term development of Wellington International equestrian showgrounds and deliver a landmark ultra-luxury real estate development featuring high-end residences, a boutique hotel, a commercial marketplace and a championship golf course located in Wellington, Florida – a global icon of equestrian sport. This investment marks Modon's first direct investment in an equestrian led development in the United States, complementing its existing global portfolio, and reinforcing its strategy to partner with leading international organisations in expanding its presence across ultra-luxury destination developments. The partnership further strengthens Modon's position as a globally recognised investor in large-scale, high-value real estate and lifestyle projects.

Through the investment, Modon joins WLP's group of existing investors and operators to advance a multi-asset portfolio of lifestyle and sports destinations. The portfolio includes the world-renowned Wellington International showgrounds; The Wanderers Club, a private family-oriented country club offering golf, tennis, swimming and dining; The Wellington, a new private residential club community comprising 253 best-in-class residences set to open in 2028 and featuring a championship-level golf course designed by David McLay Kidd; and a planned lifestyle Marketplace featuring a luxury boutique hotel, residences, shops, offices and restaurants. Together, these assets form a long-term masterplan to strengthen Wellington's position as the global home of equestrian sport and luxury living.

The investment also includes a strategic licence agreement enabling Modon to use Wellington International's brand and intellectual property across several key strategic markets to support the development of future lifestyle and community destinations. As part of the agreement, Modon will also become a premier sponsor of the Winter Equestrian Festival and Adequan® Global Dressage Festival (AGDF) – the world's largest and longest-running hunter/jumper and dressage competitions, attracting over 250,000 spectators and exhibitors each year.

His Excellency Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Modon Holding, said:“This strategic investment reflects Modon's ambition to invest alongside world-class partners that share our vision for excellence in destination development. Wellington Lifestyle Partners represents a unique collaboration that brings together expertise in real estate, equestrian, hospitality and sports-led communities. By extending our reach to the United States, we are furthering Modon's role in delivering sustainable destinations that embody quality, innovation and cultural connection.”

Bill O'Regan, Group Chief Executive Officer of Modon Holding, added:“Our partnership with Wellington Lifestyle Partners aligns with Modon's strategy to develop integrated lifestyle destinations that combine community, sport and hospitality. Wellington International is recognised globally for its equestrian excellence, and this collaboration provides a valuable opportunity to exchange expertise in operations, master planning and design. It complements our portfolio across Hudayriyat Island, Ras El Hekma and La Zagaleta, reinforcing Modon's commitment to delivering transformative, world-class destinations.”

Mark Bellissimo, Founder of Wellington Lifestyle Partners, said:“The addition of Modon Holding to Wellington Lifestyle Partners brings together an exceptional blend of expertise. With Modon's world-class destination development experience, Doug McMahon and NEXUS' leadership in luxury community development, and equestrian Murray Kessler as CEO of Wellington International, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate our vision to set a new standard of quality for an equestrian lifestyle destination here in Wellington.”

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About Wellington Lifestyle Partners

Based in Wellington, Wellington Lifestyle Partners (WLP) is backed by private investors, Mark Bellissimo, Lisa Lourie, Roger Smith, Jeff Skoll, Mike Smith and NEXUS Luxury Collection, and is a real estate, hospitality and sports management company dedicated to excellence. Led by Chief Executive Officer Douglas McMahon and President Paige Nuñez, WLP operates a portfolio that includes the new private residential club community of The Wellington, the Wellington International showgrounds, The Wanderers Club and a charming commercial Marketplace to include a luxury boutique hotel, residences, shops, offices and restaurants. WLP is committed to investing in Wellington for generations to come and supporting its position as the premier horse sport destination in the world.

About Wellington International:

Established in 1974, Wellington International spans more than 200 acres in the heart of Wellington, Florida, and is renowned worldwide as a premier equestrian destination. Each year, it attracts riders and visitors from across all 50 U.S. states and more than 55 countries, hosting world-class competitions and events throughout the year. The venue combines state-of-the-art arenas and equestrian facilities with VIP hospitality, dining, and retail experiences, contributing more than $500 million annually in economic impact to the Palm Beach County economy through tourism, employment, and global investment.

