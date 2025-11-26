403
Russia is ready to assist Nigeria with countering extremist groups
(MENAFN) Russia expressed readiness to assist Nigeria in its counterterrorism operations, praising the West African nation’s “serious efforts” against extremist groups, according to reports.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Moscow’s position “remains unchanged,” emphasizing that terrorism is a global threat and highlighting Russia’s willingness to provide support in coordination with the international community, UN agencies, and the African Union.
“Russia is prepared to continue providing the necessary assistance to its Nigerian partners,” Zakharova stated, noting that Nigeria’s military and law enforcement agencies have “accumulated significant experience in effectively countering terrorist threats.” She added that civilians—especially women and children—bear the brunt of attacks, alongside government and security personnel.
Nigeria continues to face persistent violence from armed groups, including Boko Haram, which has been active in Borno State since 2002 despite major setbacks inflicted by the Nigerian military in 2015. Renewed attacks on schools have led authorities to close educational institutions in several states, and President Bola Tinubu canceled a planned trip to South Africa for the G20 summit earlier this month due to escalating security concerns.
