Digital Sukuk Winds Of Change For GCC Markets

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Markets across the Gulf Cooperation Council are undergoing a shift as Islamic debt instruments embrace digital formats and new issuance technologies. Outstanding sukuk - Shariah-compliant bonds - in the GCC reached US$1.1 trillion by the end of the third quarter of 2025, marking a 12.7 percent rise over the prior year as debt-capital-market activity surged. Debt capital market issuances in the region saw sukuk grow by 22 percent over the first nine months, outpacing conventional bond growth, a trend identified by a leading global ratings agency.

Driving this expansion is a wave of innovation in Islamic finance that is reshaping how sukuk are issued, traded and accessed. The rise of tokenised sukuk, fractional ownership and blockchain-enabled settlement tools is emerging as a structural change in the capital markets. Financial-legal analysis of modern“digital sukuk” indicates these new instruments enable smart-contract automation and facilitate smaller denominated investments - expanding access beyond traditional large institutional investors.

Regulatory frameworks across several GCC states are evolving to support this transition. For instance, fintech-friendly sandboxes and bespoke digital-asset guidelines are enabling issuers to pilot blockchain-based sukuk. As regulatory clarity improves, tokenised and fractionalised formats are viewed as scalable, offering greater efficiency and potential for secondary trading liquidity even for retail investors.

Digital formats carry potential benefits for both issuers and investors. Issuers stand to gain from lower transaction costs and faster deal execution, while investors benefit from improved transparency, real-time traceability and the possibility to invest in smaller tickets without sacrificing Shariah compliance. Smart-contract governance can also help automate profit distributions and compliance with yield calculations, adding operational ease.

Despite the momentum, traditional sukuk issuance through banks and conventional underwriting remains robust. Large institutional investors continue to rely on established distribution networks, underwriting practices and Shariah-board certification, which remain central to investor confidence and settlement certainty. Transitioning to digital formats poses challenges including legal standardisation, cross-jurisdictional enforceability and alignment with Shariah compliance requirements.

