Modon Holding Backs Wellington Equestrian Real-Estate Push

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Abu Dhabi's Modon Holding has taken a strategic equity stake in Wellington Lifestyle Partners, signalling its first foray into a high-end equestrian and real estate development project in the United States. The investment is slated to support the expansion of Wellington International showgrounds in Florida and underpin an ambitious ultra-luxury development that blends horse sport, upscale residences, hospitality and leisure amenities.

The funding will go toward completing a comprehensive masterplan that includes a boutique hotel, high-end residences, a curated commercial marketplace, and a championship golf course. At the same time, it will help transform Wellington International into a globally recognised hub for equestrian sport and lifestyle living.

This deal positions Modon alongside WLP's existing investors, bringing new financial muscle to a development backed earlier by individuals and firms such as those behind NEXUS Luxury Collection. The project includes a private residential-club community dubbed The Wellington, scheduled to comprise 253 luxury homes with amenities spanning equestrian villas to golf-course residences.

Leadership at WLP believes the collaboration with Modon will accelerate their plan to deepen Wellington's dual identity as a world-class horse-sport destination and a luxury living community. Under the arrangement, Modon will gain the licence to utilise the Wellington International brand and related intellectual property across strategic global markets. This could hint at potential overseas developments inspired by or directly linked to Wellington's equestrian lifestyle model.

The expansion of Wellington International's facilities is already underway. The development plan involves building a new showgrounds facility on roughly 114 acres adjacent to the current venue, dedicated to dressage and featuring venues such as a main arena, covered arena, national rings, a derby field and associated horse-keeping infrastructure. This will allow the venue to house multiple disciplines - show jumping, hunters, and dressage - in a more integrated layout.

WLP's leadership under Murray S. Kessler, the organisation's CEO, has underscored plans for substantial investment ahead of the 2026 season. The expansion aims to nearly double the land under active showgrounds facilities from roughly 111 acres to over 200 acres, ensuring upgraded arenas, stabling, hospitality zones and spectator capacity. This is part of a broader vision to sustain Wellington's status as a premier equestrian events destination for decades.

The residential and leisure component of the masterplan goes beyond equestrian amenities. The Wellington community is designed to combine luxury real estate with lifestyle offerings - encompassing custom estate homes, equestrian villas, townhouses and condominiums. Key amenities include a championship golf course designed by renowned golf architect David McLay Kidd, as well as retail, dining, office, hospitality and wellness infrastructure, aiming to deliver a comprehensive luxury living experience.

Some environmental and community concerns have been voiced in earlier phases of the scheme. Local environmental campaigners argued that development plans encroached on a protected preserve area designated for equestrian use, raising fears about impacts on protected wildlife species including wading birds. The developers offered counterarguments about the ecological viability of the land citing overgrowth of non-native vegetation and minimal evidence of protected-species habitation.

