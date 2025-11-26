403
Kremlin expresses gratitude to Turkey for its help in war settlement
(MENAFN) The Kremlin expressed gratitude on Tuesday to Türkiye for its ongoing efforts to support the peace process in the Russia-Ukraine war.
“The Turkish side continues to offer its services, and we are grateful to our Turkish friends for this. We are ready to provide all the conditions for continuing the negotiation process,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing.
Peskov’s comments followed a phone call on Monday between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which they discussed the conflict, as well as regional and global issues. Erdogan emphasized that Ankara would continue working to help achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and expressed Türkiye’s readiness to facilitate diplomatic initiatives, including direct dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
Türkiye has hosted several key diplomatic meetings since the early stages of the war, including three rounds of renewed peace talks in Istanbul this year, which led to major prisoner exchanges and draft memoranda outlining each side’s positions for a potential future settlement.
Peskov also addressed a proposed US plan to advance peace efforts in Ukraine, noting that Russia has not yet received an updated version. He said Moscow believes the document could provide “a very good basis for negotiations,” pointing out that it was drafted partly based on understandings reached at the Alaska summit between Putin and US President Donald Trump earlier this year.
