Comedy Oakland Expands To Fifth Venue: Shows Begin At The Elbo Room In December

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Comedy Oakland, the East Bay's longest-running independent stand-up comedy series, is expanding once again. Beginning December 2025, Comedy Oakland will launch a new run of shows at The Elbo Room Jack London, marking the club's fifth official venue and continuing its mission to bring world-class comedy to every corner of Oakland.

Located in the historic Jack London district, The Elbo Room is a beloved two-story nightlife landmark known for its vibrant atmosphere, eclectic programming, and strong connection to Oakland culture. Starting this December, audiences will experience Comedy Oakland's signature stand-up showcases inside this iconic venue - featuring rotating lineups of nationally touring comedians, rising Bay Area talent, and fan-favorite performers.

“The Elbo Room is a perfect fit for what we do,” said Samson Koletkar, founder of Comedy Oakland.“It's energetic, it's iconic, and it reflects the diversity and creativity of Oakland. We're excited to bring our comedians to this stage and continue expanding the city's comedy footprint.”

Elbo Room management also expressed excitement about the new partnership:

“We're thrilled to bring Comedy Oakland into The Elbo Room family. Our venue has always been about great music, great drinks, and great energy - adding stand-up comedy just makes sense. We can't wait for Oakland to experience a new kind of night out with us.”

- Elbo Room Management

Comedy Oakland, founded in 2009, currently produces weekly shows at multiple venues in Downtown, Uptown, and the Oakland Waterfront - intimate rooms known for great food, no drink minimums, and high-quality comedy that changes every night. The addition of The Elbo Room strengthens the organization's presence in Jack London and offers a brand-new comedy destination for audiences.

SHOW DETAILS (Starting December 2025)

Venue: Elbo Room Jack London

Location: Broadway between 3rd & 4th Street, Oakland

Age: 21+

Tickets & Lineups: ComedyOakland/venue/the-elbo-room

About Comedy Oakland

Founded in 2009, Comedy Oakland has produced thousands of shows and featured hundreds of comedians from around the world. The series has earned multiple“Best Comedy Night” awards from East Bay Express and is recognized for its commitment to smart, diverse, professionally curated stand-up with no drink minimums and no gimmicks.