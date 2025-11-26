403
China’s Xi urges global action for Gaza truce, Palestinian rights
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for an immediate and enduring ceasefire in Gaza, urging the international community to intensify efforts to support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, according to state-run media.
In a message marking a UN meeting on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Xi said the Palestinian issue remains central to the Middle East conflict, influencing international fairness, justice, and regional stability, according to a news agency.
“As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China firmly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights,” he said.
Xi stressed that the crisis in Gaza requires “more proactive steps” from the global community to prevent further escalation and ensure violence does not re-emerge. He added that post-conflict governance and reconstruction in Gaza should follow the principle of "Palestinians governing Palestine," respecting the will of the Palestinian people while considering the legitimate concerns of regional countries.
Reaffirming the need for long-term solutions, Xi emphasized that a two-state solution remains the fundamental path to achieving comprehensive and lasting peace. He highlighted the urgency of improving humanitarian conditions in Gaza and easing the suffering of Palestinians, noting that resolving the Palestinian issue is also a test of the effectiveness of global governance.
Xi called on nations to address the root causes of the Palestinian issue, assume responsibility, take decisive action, correct historical injustices, and uphold fairness and justice.
